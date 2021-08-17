Cameron County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths

Seven more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Monday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Cameron County to 1,738, the health department said.

Also Monday, the health department said it received confirmation of an additional 470 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, raising the total number of cases to 47,131.

The new cases include 15 children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 44 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 84 people in their 20s, 70 people in their 30s, 59 people in their 40s, 29 people in their 50s, 32 people in their 60s, 11 people in their 70s, 4 people in their 80s and two people in their 90s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Bayview, Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Olmito, Port Isabel, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Santa Maria, Santa Rosa and South Padre Island, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 48 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 42,567.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within the communities. As of Monday, 71.02% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 85.80% has received at least one dose. In addition, 82.69% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.26% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/ immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.