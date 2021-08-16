Back-to-school prep: Point Isabel ISD to discuss COVID-19 matters

In light of the evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic, school districts around the state are looking into how they can best prepare for the new school year.

Point Isabel Independent School District students will start the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, Aug. 23.

The school district is going to discuss coronavirus-related topics during a board meeting scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m.

The school district is going to discuss and consider adopting a resolution advocating for full funding of virtual instruction, as well as the ability for the district to make local decisions regarding COVID-19.

In the executive/closed session portion of the meeting, the board will consult with legal counsel regarding legal action to allow the school district to make local decisions about the health and safety of its students and employees due to COVID-19.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the school district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/point.isabelisd/.