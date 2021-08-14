©All Images Copyrighted
Nikki Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) attempts to block a hit by Brownsville Vets’s Paulina Ramirez (5) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Brownsville Vets’s Marifer Solis(2)attempts to block a hit by Nikki Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Brownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) and Kassandra Gracia (3) at the net against Nikki Rowe’s Vanessa Morales (3) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Nikki Rowe’s Brianna Sanchez (16) with a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Brownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) reacts after a kill against Nikki Rowe championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Nikki Rowe’s Mia Mata (13) reaches to hit the ball against against Brownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) during championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Nikki Rowe’s Jillian Pantillano (10) makes a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Kassandra Gracia (3) and Carrington Lane (11) during championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Nikki Rowe’s Imejen Martinez (2) with a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Gladis Espinoza (1) who reacts on a miss and Carrington Lane (11) during championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Nikki Rowe’s Vanessa Morales (3) attempts to block a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Paulina Ramirez (5) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

