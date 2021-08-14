Home Local Photo Gallery: Rowe wins Poundfest title LocalLocal NewsSportsLocal SportsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Rowe wins Poundfest title By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - August 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedNikki Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) attempts to block a hit by Brownsville Vets’s Paulina Ramirez (5) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedBrownsville Vets’s Marifer Solis(2)attempts to block a hit by Nikki Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedBrownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) and Kassandra Gracia (3) at the net against Nikki Rowe’s Vanessa Morales (3) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedNikki Rowe’s Brianna Sanchez (16) with a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedBrownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) reacts after a kill against Nikki Rowe championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedNikki Rowe’s Mia Mata (13) reaches to hit the ball against against Brownsville Vets’s Carrington Lane (11) during championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedNikki Rowe’s Jillian Pantillano (10) makes a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Kassandra Gracia (3) and Carrington Lane (11) during championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedNikki Rowe’s Imejen Martinez (2) with a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Gladis Espinoza (1) who reacts on a miss and Carrington Lane (11) during championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedNikki Rowe’s Vanessa Morales (3) attempts to block a hit against Brownsville Vets’s Paulina Ramirez (5) during Pound Fest championship game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, August, 14,2021 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pre-Physician Assistants on the move in the time of COVID DHR Health to begin offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine Defendants enter guilty pleas in case involving border agents New perspectives: Festival seeking to empower RGV artists kicks off virtually next week TSTC Computer Networking & Systems Administration program delivers wealth of knowledge