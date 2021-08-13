H-E-B changes hours, walk-in availability for vaccines

H-E-B announced changes Friday to its hours of walk-in availability as a means of improving wait times and making the vaccination process run more efficiently as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase.

In a news release, the Texas supermarket chain announced that it will begin accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning this coming Monday.

Vaccines will be available on weekends by appointment only.

“At a time when positive cases continue to rise, causing stress on hospital systems, the demand for COVID-19 vaccines at H-E-B pharmacies has significantly grown,” the news release read. “Recently, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered from H-E-B Pharmacy locations each week has more than doubled.

“This week, H-E-B pharmacies are on track to administer more than 75,000 COVID-19 shots. Since rolling out COVID-19 vaccine late last year, H-E-B Pharmacy has administered nearly two million doses via in-store pharmacies and community outreach events.”

According to the news release, H-E-B has more than 1,800 certified immunizers administering the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines throughout the state. The vaccines are available free of charge to customers over the age of 12.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments for the vaccine can be scheduled by visiting heb.com/vaccine.