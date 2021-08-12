PSJA ISD votes to sue Abbott; joins other districts mandating masks

PHARR — Trustees of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District approved a resolution mandating masks on campus and voted to file a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott and the state of Texas over PSJA’s ability to make decisions about health and safety on a local level.

The resolution approved requires masks for all students, staff and visitors, save those that are exempt from wearing one in writing by a licensed physician.

Trustee Carlos Villegas called for looking into action that addressed moving back toward some sort of virtual learning. He also voiced his support for the action taken Thursday.

“I think it addresses the safety concerns and the wellbeing of our staff and students,” he said.