Laredo to share vaccines with employees from U.S.-based companies in Nuevo Leon 

A cross-border agreement between a U.S. border city and the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will allow some employees of U.S. based companies in Mexico to receive vaccines in Laredo, Texas next week.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, who was traveling with Nuevo Leon Governor-Elect Samuel Garcia on Thursday, confirmed the news.

About 1,500 vaccines set to expire in Laredo will be shared with employees of U.S. companies based in Nuevo Leon, like maquiladoras, Cuellar said.

The official announcement will be made by Gracia in Laredo next week.

Unlike recent binational efforts to share U.S. vaccine supply with Mexican counterparts, the Mexican employees will drive to Laredo to receive their vaccines.