Cameron County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

Two more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Tuesday. The women were both from La Feria, one in her 60s and another in her 70s, Cameron County Public Health said.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Cameron County to 1,728, the health department said.

Also Tuesday, the health department said it received confirmation on an additional 100 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, raising the total number of cases to 46,193.

The new cases include 13 children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 12 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 20 people in their 20s, 15 people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, 13 people in their 50s, five people in their 60s, two people in their 70s, one person in her 80s and one person in his 90s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, Lozano, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Primera, Rio Hondo, San Benito and Santa Rosa, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 178 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 42,142.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within the communities. As of Wednesday, 70.27% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 84.36% has received at least one dose. In addition, 82.44% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 90.94% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.