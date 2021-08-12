10 deaths, 520 COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths and 520 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, while the city of Donna announced it would be closing its office doors and revert to window service, in the latest signs that things are trending in the wrong direction when it comes to the virus.

The last time the county reported 10 deaths or more was March 5, when it announced 13 deaths and 302 positive cases. The deaths began to slow down soon after — mostly staying below the five-count mark — but began ramping up again when the Delta variant of the virus began to spread.

The 10 deaths reported Thursday were from men and women between the ages of 40 and 80 and came from cities across the county, including Alton, Mission, McAllen, Edinburg and Weslaco. Only one, a woman in her 40s, came from an undisclosed location.

Of those 520 new cases, 141 were confirmed and 379 suspected.

They raised the county’s total case count since the start of the pandemic to 102,745, with only 3,913 remaining active, the county said in a news release Thursday.

Still, there were 425 patients with the virus in Hidalgo County hospitals, 98 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

The county also continues to inch its way closer to 3,000 deaths, with 2,984 confirmed so far.

Donna officials posted a note on the city’s Facebook account Tuesday.

“City offices doors will be closed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 and we will be going back to window usage for payments and permits,” the post said. “For questions or information contact city hall at 956.464.3314.”