Rob Schneider to bring standup tour to McAllen in 2022

Rob Schneider, star of the popular comedies “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Animal,” is bringing his international standup tour to the McAllen Performing Arts Center early next year.

According to a city news release, the Saturday Night Live alum will perform at the center for his “I Have Issues Tour” on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public by 10 a.m. Friday.

Visit Ticketmaster.com or stop by the McAllen Performing Arts Center box office, located at 801 Convention Center Blvd. in McAllen, for more information.

The McAllen show will be the last of three planned in Texas, with the others slated for Houston and San Angelo, in an 18-show tour that’s set to launch in Springfield, Illinois on Sept. 24.

It’s also among the first high-profile shows at the center since the pandemic, with Il Divo’s show being rescheduled from Sunday, Aug. 22 to Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Schneider’s career is also notable for films such as “The Benchwarmers” and for his roles in “Judge Dredd,” “Demolition Man,” “Beverly Hillbillies,” and “Down Periscope” in addition to his work with Adam Sandler in “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky,” “50 First Dates” and “Grownups,” as well as “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”

The San Francisco native and three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL has also recently released films on Netflix, first with “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” which premiered in August 2020, and is currently co-starring in the streaming platform’s “Home Team” together with Kevin James.