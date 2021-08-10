Hidalgo County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 442 new cases

There were four new COVID-related deaths in Hidalgo County on Tuesday and 442 more cases as hospitalizations continue to climb in the Rio Grande Valley.

A Pharr woman in her 60s, two San Juan men over 70, and a 20-year-old man from an undisclosed location were the four county residents who were reported to have died from complications due to COVID-19.

Their deaths raise the toll in Hidalgo County to 2,967 while the 442 new cases raise the total number of cases to 101,876. Of those, 63,952 were confirmed cases, 35,655 were probable and 2,269 were suspected.

There are currently 3,865 active cases in the county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also went up again with 379 people having been admitted due to COVID, the county reported Tuesday. Of those patients, 87 were being treated in intensive care units.