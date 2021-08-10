Gunfire erupts in Brownsville neighborhood; man arrested

Gunfire erupted in the Shary Avenue and Hayes Street area in Brownsville Monday afternoon, as a man with a shotgun was firing shots in the air, police said.

Brownsville police say at one point Orlando Garza pointed the gun at a family member and fired off several rounds near the family member. The person was not injured.

Martin Sandoval, investigator and public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said officers responded to the neighborhood after residents notified police that a man was in the area firing off a shotgun in the air.

When the officers arrived at the location, they made contact with Garza who still had the shotgun in his hands, Sandoval said. The man complied with verbal commands given by police and he was detained without any further incident.

Although no one was injured in the shooting, Garza did cause damage to property as he was shooting off the gun, Sandoval said.

Garza was arrested and charged with one count of deadly conduct, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, and one count of criminal mischief.

