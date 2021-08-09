Cameron County is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and the increase involves younger people who are contracting the Delta Variant with the majority being unvaccinated.

County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and health officials discussed this at a Monday morning press conference pertaining to COVID-19 in the county.

County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said the current wave the county is experiencing arrived sooner than health authorities had expected.

“This just goes to prove that this virus can change and we need to change to keep up with it.”

Delta is about 90% of what is spreading in our community right now, Castillo said.

“It is spreading in younger people who think, who think they are healthy. They think they are healthy, but this just goes to show you think you are healthy but this virus can put you in the hospital,” Castillo said.

When COVID-19 first arrived in the county, it was the older generation who were getting sick and that were being hospitalized. It is now the younger people.

“The message right now is that if you think you are young and healthy this virus is going to prove you wrong, and when you get into the hospital it is really too late for us to do much about it,” Castillo said.

With schools set to open or already open in parts of the county, officials are urging parents to have their children wear face masks while in the classroom.

“I know some have politicized masks, but masks work. We need to wear them when we are around each other in public, and when it comes to schools this should not be an option,” Castillo said.

Castillo and others urged residents to get vaccinated. The vaccines and available valleywide.

