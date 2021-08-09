McALLEN — Spanish chants echoed along the streets of downtown McAllen on Monday as La Unión del Pueblo Entero rallied outside the bus station on Business 83 to form a “chain of protection,” demonstrating solidarity and showing migrants they have allies on U.S. soil.

“Si se puede!” was shouted as drivers and their passengers waved, honked or threw a thumbs up to show support for the demonstration that hot Monday morning.

Demonstrators held signs saying “What would Jesus do,” “Safety for all migrants” and “No human is illegal.” Some recited famous words, including some spoken by civil rights activist Cesar Chavez: “Help us love even those who hate us, so we can change the world.”

“[We’re] here for justice for our brothers and sisters coming from Central America,” Cindy Candia, of Angry Tias and Abuelas of the RGV, said at the event. “We’re here to show people that they are loved and they’re welcomed and we need more people to welcome them.”

The rally was held in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent actions which vary from handing out harsher punishments for people crossing the border illegally, such as jailing migrants on trespassing charges, to building a border wall, making disaster declarations and even ordering Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to stop and impound vehicles suspected of holding unauthorized migrants.

On Aug. 3, however, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso blocked Abbott’s order that would have allowed state troopers to stop suspected vehicles.

LUPE members also reject the rhetoric that implies migrants are the reason for the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, in this political climate, it seems that every day we see something else that is attacking immigrants, that is dehumanizing them,” LUPE Rapid Response Digital Organizer Anna Sanchez said. “So, today, it is our symbol to show that we are here for them and we’re gonna protect them every single time … regardless of their color or nationality.”

Sanchez was also critical of Abbott’s recent actions regarding COVID-19, including lifting the mask mandate and refusing to allow local governments and school districts to enact their own rules, especially in public schools.

Migrants are used as scapegoats, she added.

After forming the human chain on the north side, the activists moved to the entrance of the bus station where several speeches were given.

One of the speakers was endocrinologist and DHR Health Dr. Michelle Cordoba-Kissee, who often volunteers at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Cordoba-Kissee spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated and said many people aren’t using the tools they have been provided to protect themselves. Therefore, she said, the spread can’t be entirely blamed on immigrants.

“I think (it’s) ridiculous and it’s clearly based on white supremacy,” Dr. Cordoba-Kissee said. “I’ve seen (the immigrants) first-hand, they’re just trying to get by, they’re just looking for the next diaper for their baby, the next bottle they can give their children, so the problem is that they’re completely defenseless.”

“I think our politicians have targeted that group because they’re brown or Black and our community has been taught that those are people to blame,” she added.