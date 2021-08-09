The Texas International Fishing Tournament has been a family event for David Gower since he was 12. He grew up competing in the event and has spent the past 20 years as a member of the TIFT executive board.

Last year marked the first time Gower and his family didn’t attend the tournament in decades, with the event being cancelled July 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just 10 days before it was scheduled to begin.

After 724 days, Gower and his family were among the thousands who flocked to South Padre Island, as TIFT made its return, hosting its 81st annual tournament July 29-Aug. 1.

“Everybody was so happy to get back together,” TIFT tournament director Kristi Collier said. “TIFT is more like a reunion than anything. People look forward to it every year. A lot of them take it as their family vacation. You could tell that people missed it last year.”

TIFT has been a staple in the South Padre Island community since it was founded by Doc J.A. Hockaday in 1933. Since then, 80 tournaments had been held before being cancelled last year.

This marked only the third time the event had seen a cancellation, with the first coming during World War II and the second coming after Hurricane Dolly caused significant damage to the island in 2008.

The tournament opened its festivities Thursday, July 29, with the TIFT Playday, sponsored by SpaceX, before fishermen, both young and old, hit the water Friday and Saturday for the competition portion of the event.

TIFT wrapped up the weekend with an awards ceremony Sunday, Aug. 1, at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

Brothers Jaxon and Luke Wernecke highlighted the Junior Bay competition, winning first place in the 7-and-Under and 8-12 divisions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Van Morton Wichers took home the Texas Grand Champion award, given to the angler with the highest point total for two days of fishing. Morton Wichers finished with 1,604 points, netting 604 points for his 68-pound sailfish and another 1,000 points after catching and releasing a blue marlin.

John Barrera earned the TIFT Grand Champion Bay Fisherman title, awarded to the angler with the highest weight total after catching a flounder, redfish and trout. Barrera won the title with a total weight of 21.20 pounds.

Now, TIFT is already preparing for next year’s tournament, set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

“Planning starts for the next year the day the tournament starts,” Collier said. “We’re already making notes on what worked and what didn’t.

“We just always look for ways to improve the tournament and improve the angler experience. As we enter our 82nd tournament, there is still so much tradition that we try and keep in place. We want to continue to add to what is already a first-class event.”

TIFT is just one of several fishing tournaments making their return to the island this year, with McAllen ISD’s third annual Fishing for Kids Tournament and DHR Health’s 15th annual fishing for Hope Tournament, both taking place later this month at Louie’s Back Yard in South Padre Island.

McAllen ISD’s third annual Fishing for Kids Tournament is set for Aug. 20-21. The tournament featured over 250 anglers competing for cash and prizes during their last event in 2019, while also raising money for scholarships.

Meanwhile, DHR Health’s 15th annual fishing for Hope tournament makes its way to the coast Aug. 28. This year’s event will feature a dinner and an auction, with all proceeds from the event benefiting the Hope Family Health Center, a nonprofit organization which provides free health services to the uninsured in the RGV.

“A rising tide lifts all boats,” Collier said. “What helps one tournament helps another. The more quality tournaments that we have down here, the more of a destination we become for anglers who like to participate in tournaments.

“I just think it’s an exciting time to be in the tournament circuit.”

Registration and information on both tournaments are available at https://www.mcallenisd.org/page/fishing-tournament and https://www.dhrhealth.com/events.