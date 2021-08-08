DHS chief expected in Rio Grande Valley this week

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be visiting the Río Grande Valley this week, according to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar.

The Democratic congressman said Sunday they’re familiar with Mayorkas’ visit to the Valley, but didn’t know many details.

The DHS chief is expected to arrive Monday, according to a source familiar with the visit. Cuellar, however, was uncertain exactly when the secretary would be in the area.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, who will be taking the reins of the agency on Friday, will also be visiting the Valley this week. He visited agents in Del Rio and Laredo last week, and plans to do the same in the Valley before the current chief, Rodney Scott, formally leaves his position.

Both visits come just days after the Border Patrol agents in the sector experienced a high increase in apprehensions and local communities saw a similar rise in migrants released from federal custody.

Details on the visit are sparse, but DHS has pivoted in recent days to target Spanish speaking media. On Friday, officials held a news conference to talk about deportation flights which started again this past week.

The upcoming trip will not be the secretary’s first visit to the Valley. Mayorkas visited the Donna CBP tents back in May when the number of unaccompanied children in federal custody spiked and receded after additional emergency shelters were opened across the country.

In a response to an email requesting additional details on Mayorkas’ visit to the Valley, DHS said Sunday that there was no information to share at the time.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to add a response from DHS and to correct information about which congressman spoke of the visit.