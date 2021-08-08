3 women shot dead at South Padre Island condos

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Three Houston-area women were shot and killed late Saturday night at a condo complex on South Padre Island, authorities say.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. “in the 1000 block of Padre Boulevard,” the department said in a statement. The condos are believed to be the Sunchase Beachfront Condos at 1010 Padre Blvd.

At the scene, officers discovered the bodies of the three woman, ages 46, 47 and 65.

The suspect in the case is a 23-year-old male who fled the scene but was later found in Port Isabel. Police say he notified police of his location while attempting to turn himself in.

He remains in custody pending charges.