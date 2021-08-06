La Plaza Mall marks tax-free weekend with back-to-school bash

It’s August so that means Texas’ annual Back-to-School Tax Free Weekend is back and La Plaza Mall is helping celebrate with its own Back-to-School Bash event.

The sales tax holiday is scheduled this year from Friday through midnight Sunday.

Texans who shop this weekend will be able to save money because they won’t be charged sales tax on back-to-school items.

The Texas Comptroller’s office estimated shoppers will save about $107.3 million this year both in state and local sales tax.

“The back-to-school season is an excellent opportunity for our Texas families to find bargains and low prices, and at the same time is an economic driver for our local businesses,” state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa said in a news release. “I encourage our families to take full advantage of the sales tax holiday and save more of their hard-earned dollars by shopping this coming weekend.”

The purchases can be done in stores or from an online seller doing business in Texas, he added. Layaway plans also qualify for the sales tax exemption.

La Plaza Mall, in partnership with Radio United, invited shoppers to attend its bash at the Grand Court inside the mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature entertainment and exhibitors, as well as a fashion show with models from Missy’s Modeling Studio.

Retailers at the mall will be offering special back-to-school discounts and their own in-store events. They will not be collecting sales tax on items priced under $100 for items such as clothing, most footwear, backpacks, face masks and school supplies.

For a full list of tax-free items or additional information on the tax-free weekend, you can visit www.comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.