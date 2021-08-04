Pharr police arrest man accused of killing stepson

Hours after being called to a fatal shooting, Pharr police located and arrested a 40-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his 24-year-old stepson.

Pharr police officers arrested Jose Asencion Hernandez at the La Posada Motel in McAllen.

The investigation began at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Coyote Trail where they found the 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The preliminary investigation pointed to his stepdad, Hernandez, as the suspect.

The 24-year-old was taken to DHR Health where he died.