COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 246 in Hidalgo County

The number of new COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in Hidalgo County continue to climb, with the latter now at nearly 250.

The county reported 443 new cases of the virus and 246 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals Wednesday, the same day that four people reportedly died as a result of the virus, according to a news release.

An Edinburg woman in her 50s, a McAllen man over 70, a San Juan man also over 70 and a Weslaco woman in her 60s died due to the virus, raising the county’s COVID-19 toll to 2,952.

The 443 new cases include 108 confirmed cases and 335 probable, increasing the county’s overall tally to 99,735. Those cases include 63,221 confirmed, 34,246 probable and 2,268 suspected.

The number of people in county hospitals with COVID-19 climbed from 199 on Tuesday to 246 Wednesday, including 52 people in intensive care units.

Hidalgo County also reported that an additional 356 people recovered from the virus Wednesday, raising that total to 93,706. There are 3,077 net active cases in the county.

The county has administered a total of 568,191 COVID-19 tests, and 467,651 of those tests had negative results.