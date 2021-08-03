STC, Hidalgo County to partner on vaccination push

McALLEN — South Texas College and Hidalgo County will announce a joint effort Wednesday aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a news release from the college.

STC leadership and Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez will make a formal announcement about the partnership in McAllen Wednesday afternoon.

“The College has partnered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with Hidalgo and Starr counties to support testing and vaccination efforts that have helped protect our communities,” the release stated. “The College is committed to supporting these ongoing public safety efforts, with a renewed focus on providing vaccines to school- and college-bound students and their families.”