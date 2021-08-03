Power out for over 1,000 Edinburg residents amid storm

With another rain event in the Rio Grande Valley comes the inevitable power outages, and the city of Edinburg is no exception today.

AEP Texas said on Twitter it’s currently working on restoring power to 1,100 affected customers in Edinburg.

Power is not expected to be restored until 7:30 p.m., according to AEP Texas.

Hidalgo County’s Community Service Agency is also experiencing a power outage at its office, located at 2524 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg. The agency’s phone lines are also down.

To contact the CSA, email www.hidalgocsa.org or call the office at (956) 383-6240 in the morning.