Pharr police: Man fatally shot stepson Tuesday afternoon

A 40-year-old man shot and killed his 24-year-old stepson Tuesday afternoon, the Pharr Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Coyote Trail about 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, the post said.

Police said a preliminary investigation points to the 40-year-old stepdad as the shooter. He was identified as Jesus Alberto Hernandez Jr. and it appeared police were still looking for him and a suspect vehicle as of 3:30 p.m. The department posted a picture of a black Chevrolet HHR on its social media post.

Police administered immediate first aid while waiting for emergency medical personnel.

The 24-year-old man was transported to DHR Health, where he later died.

No other details were issued as police continued to investigate.