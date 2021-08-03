Hidalgo County reports two more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations near 200

There were two additional deaths related to COVID-19 and another 422 new cases, Hidalgo County reported Tuesday.

A McAllen man in his 20s and a Mission woman more than 70 years old died due to COVID-19 related complications, the county reported in a news release.

Their deaths bring Hidalgo County’s COVID death toll to 2,948.

Of the 422 new cases, 89 are confirmed and 333 are probable.

Hidalgo County has now reported a total of 63,102 confirmed cases, 33,922 probable cases, and 2,268 suspected cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,994 active cases.

On top of the new cases, the county reported there were 199 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 50 patients being treated in intensive care units.