Edinburg man charged in hit-and-run death of pregnant woman, unborn child

A 44-year-old Edinburg turned himself in Tuesday over accusations he hit and killed an 18-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant before fleeing the scene Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS charged him with failure to stop and render aid death, failure to render aid with serious bodily injuries and tampering with evidence.

(Read: Expecting mother, unborn child die in Edinburg hit-and-run crash; DPS searching for driver)

The crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on North Alamo Road, south of 17 1/2 Road, when a truck traveling southbound hit Lorena Perez and another woman as they were putting gas into their tank, according to a DPS news release.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where Perez died, DPS said.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section in an attempt to save the unborn baby, but it was to no avail.