308 new COVID cases, 1 death in Cameron County

A Brownsville man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Monday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the county to 1,712, according to Cameron County Public Health.

Also Monday, the health department said it received confirmation of an additional 308 COVID-19 laboratory reports, raising the total number of cases reported in the county to 44,817.

There have also been an additional 45 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 40,750.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/ immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.