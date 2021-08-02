Weslaco to host walk-in vaccine clinic Tuesday morning

The city of Weslaco will hold a vaccination clinic from 7:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the Knapp Medical Conference Center.

Located at 1401 E. Eighth St. in Weslaco, the walk-in clinic will offer Pfizer vaccines for anyone 12 to 17 years of age. Moderna vaccines will be administered at the clinic for anyone ages 18 and older.

“The spread of COVID-19 remains a concern as noted in the current high transmission rate across the state,” a city news release stated Monday. “Although not mandated, we can protect ourselves and others by getting fully vaccinated, staying six feet away from others, and wearing masks in indoor settings.”

Vaccinations will be free to the public, and the clinic is open to anyone 12 and older in need of a vaccine. You do not have to be a resident of Weslaco to be vaccinated at the clinic.