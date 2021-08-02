Powerball, Lotto Texas to add new weekly drawing

Fans of lottery games will get to play another chance to win a jackpot.

Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball and Lotto Texas will add a third weekly drawing in a effort to give players another chance to win a jackpot.

The drawings will now be held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The game, odds of winning and cost will remain the same. Ticket sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22.

“We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Along with these updates, we expect to see an increase in the number of prizes awarded on an annual basis.”

“These additional draw days will also help the Texas Lottery increase sales for both games, which most importantly generates much-needed revenue for public education in Texas,” Grief said.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball grand prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million prize with two other winners.