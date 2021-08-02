Expecting mother, unborn child die in Edinburg hit-and-run crash; DPS searching for driver

The Texas Department of Public Safety says someone hit and killed an 18-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant Sunday night and fled the scene.

DPS identified the victim as Lorena Perez, an Edinburg resident. Perez died at the hospital, and doctors who administered an emergency c-section in an attempt to save the unborn child had no success.

Perez and an unidentified woman were standing by their vehicle pouring gas into the tank at approximately 9:35 p.m. on North Alamo Road, south of 17 1/2 Road, when a truck traveling southbound hit both women and fled the scene, according to a news release.

DPS is searching for the driver.

The suspect vehicle has major front right damage on the passenger side with a broken front right bumper-headlamp and a broken passenger-side mirror.

Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is a possible four door or extended cab that is light brown-gold, possibly a 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

The photo published with this story is not the suspect vehicle, but it is what DPS believes the vehicle looks like.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver can call DPS at (956) 565-7600.