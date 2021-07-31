HARLINGEN — You didn’t have to be a farmer to see sadness in thousands of acres of unharvested cotton fields, plowed back under last fall, write-offs all.

Hurricane Hanna’s untimely arrival a year ago hit the Lower Rio Grande Valley region’s cotton crop after it had formed bolls, an unfortunately vulnerable stage. Of 167,685 planted acres, only a few thousand of early, non-irrigated dryland cotton was harvested, beating the high winds and heavy rains the hurricane delivered.

The rest of it, an estimated 140,000 acres, was lost.

This year started with the region in serious drought, with growers praying for rain around spring planting time. The rains came, and came again and again, and that has put cotton farmers behind by weeks or even months in 2021.

“The story of this year’s cotton crop is, it’s just a roller-coaster ride, beginning with widespread drought,” said Webb Wallace, executive director of the Cotton and Grain Producers of the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

“Then we started going off the other end, especially once we got that big rain in early July,” he added. “We’ve had too much rain, so it’s getting worse instead of getting better.”

But all things considered, Wallace considers planted acreage this year is going to still be “a pretty good crop.”

“I’d say around average,” he said. “It’s not going to be a bumper crop at all, but the main thing it needs is hot, dry weather now to get it all out.”

Coastal Bend

To the north in the Coastal Bend region, cotton growers dodged the worst of Hurricane Hanna last year and produced a fine, above-average crop, said Jeff Nunley, executive director of the South Texas Cotton and Grain Producers Association based in Victoria.

“There were some of my southern counties that took a little bit of damage because it was kind of a glancing blow from Hanna, but not too bad,” Nunley said.

This year, Nunley’s region has been on the same roller-coaster, rocking along between drought and drenched. Parts of the region have received around three feet of rain this spring and summer.

“I had a meeting on, I want to say the 29th of April, and I had producers from across my area from Kleberg County all the way up to Rosenberg,” he recalled. “And all were like, ‘if we don’t get a rain in the next seven days, it’s done.’”

“It started raining the next day, and the problem was, it didn’t stop,” he said.

The Valley

Here in the Rio Grande Valley, the spring drought morphed into a summer of tropical storm-type rainfall without the high winds, said Danielle Sekula, extension agent with Texas A&M AgriLife in Weslaco.

“There have been at least three different rain events, especially in the Harlingen area, where they got about eight to 10 inches in three different events,” she said. “Some fields got 24 inches or more, but for the most part the cotton’s doing all right, it is doing good. I’ve seen some good boll loads here and there, and I mean it looks good.”

But nothing like it looked last year, before Hanna.

“Compared to what we had last year right before the hurricane, well, last year was just phenomenal, it was gorgeous,” she said. “There’s no comparison between last year’s crop and this year’s crop. This year’s crop is all over the place.”

Breathing problem

Nunley said the problem with too much rainfall and cotton is the same as if you overwater your house plants — they smother.

“Any crop has problems with standing water because it basically suffocates, it’ll drown the plant,” he said. “If that ground just stays really wet and soggy it has a hard time breathing, because those plants breathe through their roots, right?”

“A lot of people don’t realize when you look at the soil, you don’t think about the fact almost half of it is air, airspace in there,” Nunley added. “So when its wet, full wet, it’s hard for that plant to breathe.”

The excess water also disrupts a cotton plant’s growth rhythms, Nunley said.

“Cotton doesn’t like to be wet like that,” he added. “I think what happens is that plant changes — and I know plants don’t think — but there’s a reaction to the rain because they start setting fruit and then you get a big rain, it says ‘OK, I need to go back and grow more plant because I’ve got all this water.’”

So that starts a regression where the cotton plant tries to begin its growth phase anew.

“It’ll shed a bunch of the fruit off and start growing the plant again … but for our farmers, we don’t want it to do that because if it does, it basically pushes your crops back later in the season,” Nunley said.

Let the sun shine

A best-case scenario for South Texas and Rio Grande Valley cotton growers would be two months of hot and dry — most definitely dry — weather.

Usually in the Rio Grande Valley, cotton growers begin the process of defoliating cotton to make it easier for the machines to pick right after the Fourth of July.

This year, Wallace said, he’s yet to see a single field defoliated. And that means the cotton harvest will be pushed back to where hurricane season peaks, bringing a threat of potentially torrential rain.

“In the last year we had a hurricane, a drought, a freeze, floods, two floods,” he said.

“I don’t want to paint a picture of a total disaster,” Wallace added. “In the Rio Grande Valley, whenever you get rain, there are so many different operations from vegetables to sugar cane to pastures, whenever you get rain it’s always bad for somebody but good for somebody else.”

Nunley, too, is in the market for some hot and dry weather until the end of September, at the least.

“We need dry weather for a good 60 days or so to get all the crop out, and some of my guys up this way really would just as soon have it stay dry for 90 days, which will get most of our crop harvested up and down the coast and get it out and be done with it,” he said.

Like all commercial growers, whether the product is plant or animal, Nunley has a philosophical bent, too.

“That’s the challenge of agriculture, because you say, ‘man, we really need rain,’ but what farmers really mean is, we need the right amount of rain at the right time.”

RELATED READING: