Health officials confirm first cases of Delta variant in Cameron County

Cameron County Public Health said it received confirmation that a 34-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Harlingen, and a 33-year-old man from Los Fresnos have all tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant. None of them had taken a coronavirus vaccine.

“As we have suspected, and have now confirmed, the Delta variant is spreading in Cameron County and is likely a major factor in the current spike in cases and hospitalizations,” stated Dr. James W. Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority.

“We continue to stress the importance of being fully vaccinated to protect against this very contagious strain of COVID-19. Because of how much more contagious the Delta variant is than other variants of the virus, both unvaccinated and vaccinated people should wear masks when in crowded indoor environments to help reduce the spread during a surge in cases like we are currently experiencing in our community.”

The Delta variant was first identified in India and is currently categorized as a variant of concern. In the US, Delta has most recently surged to become the predominant variant from less than 1% of the cases in May to over 80% of the cases in July.

“The information we have seen nationally and locally is confirming that people who test positive and are in the hospital are not vaccinated,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “That we now have confirmation of unvaccinated individuals with Delta variant in our county, I urge the public get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to continue wearing a mask.”

Data shows the Delta variant is different than past versions of the virus. Attributes of Delta include the following:

>> spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another

>> people infected with Delta have higher viral loads – meaning more virus in their body – than with previous variants

>> causes some “vaccine breakthrough infections,” meaning infections in fully vaccinated people

>> shows that fully vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant might be infectious and might potentially spread the virus to others

Cameron County Public Health are urging residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to wear a face mask in public indoors even if you are vaccinated.

For information you can the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650 or visit the Cameron County Public Health website.

In recent weeks Hidalgo County also reported a number of Delta variant cases.

