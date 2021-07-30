Harlingen traffic stop turns into drug arrest

HARLINGEN — A traffic stop on Thursday on a silver SUV for a traffic violation ended in a drug arrest, police said.

According to a press release by the Harlingen Police Department, the officer made contact with the driver, Paprika Sauceda, 18, and during the interview, the officer said he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

A search was conducted in the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of several plastic bags containing marijuana, Xanax pills and cocaine, police said.

Inside the vehicle were also located nine jars containing THC wax and two THC cartridges, police said.

Officers said they learned Sauceda had additional narcotics in her hotel room located at 500 N. Ed Carey Drive.

A search was conducted in the hotel which resulted in additional plastic bags of marijuana and a 9mm handgun, police said.

Sauceda was arraigned by a municipal court judge and given a $55,000 bond for all the charges. She was remanded to the Cameron County Jail.