BISD to offer in-person instruction only during the 2021-2022 school year

Students attending schools within the Brownsville Independent School District will have to attend in-person only instruction during the 2021-2022 school year.

BISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez announced the decision Thursday in a letter to the BISD Community.

Gutierrez said the Texas Legislature did not provide funding to the district that would allow it to offer virtual instruction, so BISD’s only option is to provide in-person instruction during the upcoming school year.

The superintendent said the district has modified its Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service plan, which can be found on the district’s website.

Students with serious underlying health conditions may qualify for homebound instruction based on doctor’s order.

Gutierrez said the district will continue to adhere to the following safety guidelines:

Face masks are highly recommended

Practice social distancing as much as possible

Regular handwashing and sanitizing

Desk shields and face shields will be provided

Children 12 years and older adults are highly encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccinations

In the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the district will notify the students’ parents and employees who were in close contact.

