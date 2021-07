Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 323 positive cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

Three men died from the virus: a Donna man in his 30s, a McAllen man in his 40s and a Weslaco man in his 60s.

Their deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,938.

Wednesday’s new positive cases include 150 confirmed cases and 173 probable cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 162 people in county hospitals, with 40 of them in intensive care units.