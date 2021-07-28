Brownsville city manager joins TML board

The City of Brownsville announced that City Manager Noel Bernal has been appointed to serve on the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board of Trustees Place 1.

Bernal will serve with a term through 2025 and will represent Brownsville on the risk pool that serves 98% of Texas cities.

The Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool (TMLIRP) is an organization of 2,800+ members who came together nearly 50 years ago to address and finance the risk management interests of local governments in Texas, a press release by the city reads.

“TMLIRP’s membership is diverse, both geographically and in terms of the types of members,” Jeff Thompson, executive director of the TMLIRP board, said.

“Noel Bernal has distinguished himself in the city management profession, and the Pool is fortunate to have Mr. Bernal join a Board of other dedicated city managers, mayors and citizens to shape the direction of the Pool for the future.”

Bernal has served communities in South, Central, and North Texas throughout his 10-year professional career in public service in an executive leadership capacity, including as city administrator of La Villa, Falfurrias serving as the first city administrator, assistant city manager for Taylor, a growing suburb in the Austin Round-Rock metropolitan area, and deputy city manager for Coppell in the Dallas Fort-Worth metropolitan area.