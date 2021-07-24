RGV softball players earn TSWA all-state honors

LYFORD — Seven Rio Grande Valley softball players earned all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association for the 2021 season.

The TSWA is made up of media members from across the state, and it votes on all-state honorees based on nominations. The RGV was represented by girls from four teams in two classifications.

In Class 5A, the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Lady Chargers had two players make the all-state teams. Reggie Santivanez was the first-team designated player/flex selection after a sophomore campaign in which she recorded a .430 batting average and drove in a team-high 30 RBIs behind 15 doubles and four home runs. She is the only RGV player to get a first-team nod.

Brownsville Veterans sophomore Nahomi Garcia received an honorable mention as a utility player. Garcia knocked 37 hits and had a .468 average with 16 RBIs. She played catcher, shortstop, left and right field for the Lady Chargers during the 2021 season and still maintained a .913 fielding percentage.

McAllen Rowe senior third baseman Ziomara Jasso also received an honorable mention in 5A.

The Harlingen South Lady Hawks led the Valley with three honorees in Class 6A following their co-District 32-6A championship season and trip to the area round of the playoffs. Junior Iliana Saucedo made the 6A second team as an outfielder. Pitcher Kylie Ruiz and second baseman Alyssa Ledesma, both seniors, each received an honorable mention nod.

Saucedo was the unanimous 32-6A offensive player of the year and the Valley Morning Star’s 2021 All-STAR softball most valuable player. She boasted a .500 batting average and .598 on-base percentage. Saucedo blasted 15 home runs, racked up 42 RBIs and was intentionally walked 14 times.

Ruiz threw 47 innings and notched a 1.35 ERA with 57 strikeouts and only six walks. Ledesma hit .427 with eight doubles, 25 RBIs and recorded a .522 on-base percentage.

Also in 6A, Edinburg North senior Annabel Segoviano was tabbed as the third-team second baseman. Segoviano led the Lady Cougars with a .608 batting average and recorded 42 RBIs behind 15 doubles, four triples and seven home runs, and had a .968 fielding percentage.