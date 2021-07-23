Mother accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

Brownsville police say a 27-year-old mother was driving drunk – with her two small children in tow – when her vehicle collided with a pole and ended up in a ditch.

Authorities said Miriam Garza’s children, ages 2 and 8, were unrestrained in the back seat of the vehicle.

The accident happened May 13 at about 1:49 a.m. at the 300 block of S. Indiana St.

Police spokesman investigator Martin Sandoval said the children were not properly restrained in a child seat nor a booster seat.

The 8-year-old received minor injuries while the toddler was not injured. Both children were transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville for treatment.

Sandoval said an investigation into the accident determined that Garza was intoxicated by the means of alcohol and drugs.

He said detectives worked on the case and were able to secure a warrant for Garza for the charges of injury to child, child endangerment and driving while intoxicated. She was arrested without incident on Thursday.

Garza was arraigned on the charges Thursday and her bonds totaled $16,000.