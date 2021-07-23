Man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

A 36-year-old Brownsville man is police custody following his arrest in a hit-and-run accident that left another man dead.

Brownsville police spokesman/investigator Martin Sandoval said Jose Rocha’s white Mercedes Benz 28 C struck Enrique Garza, 54, while he was riding his bike at the 1000 block of East Elizabeth Street. Rocha fled the scene. Garza died at the scene.

The accident happened at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Sandoval said the Brownsville Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team was able to get footage from the Downtown Camera System. Authorities determined it was Rocha’s Mercedes that struck and killed Garza.

The department’s Criminal Investigation was able to locate Rocha’s vehicle and processed it for evidence.

Rocha was charged with accident involving death, manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. He was arraigned Friday and his bond was set at $180,000.

Sandoval said Rocha also has a warrant issued by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense.

“The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit worked several hours and followed up many leads. The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigation Unit used their skills and experience to secure a warrant and effect the arrest without incident,” Sandoval said.

