U.S. Coast Guard seize nearly 400 pounds of marijuana near the Brownsville Ship Channel

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday seized nearly 400 pounds of marijuana near Brownsville after receiving a tip that alleged drug smugglers were trying to cross the drugs on a raft.

The Coast Guard Sector/Air State Corpus Christi watchstanders received a tip from U.S. Customs and Border Protection at about 4 a.m. Wednesday of individuals in a raft attempting to cross the Brownsville Ship Channel, the Coast Guard said in press release.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew was diverted and intercepted the raft with five people aboard. Each person was carrying a bundle of marijuana totaling approximately 399 lbs, the release said.

The Coast Guard crew transported the individuals and bales of marijuana to Station South Padre Island, then transferred them to CBP.

“This seizure is a prime example of the interagency cooperation which exists between Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to prevent narcotics from reaching the U.S.,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Taylor, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi operations unit controller. “We take tremendous pride in combating the ongoing drug trafficking trade along our borders.”

