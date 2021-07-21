Sioux Road ramp closures delayed

The long-term closures of the entrance and exit ramps for Sioux Road on southbound I-69 have been postponed until next week, according to a news release from the construction company in charge of the project.

The closures were supposed to happen this week, but are now slated for Monday, July 26.

Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture, the company in charge of design, construction and maintenance of the Pharr interchange project, said an additional on-ramp will be opened for motorists somewhere between Nolana Loop and Sioux Road.

Drivers that need to exit to access Sioux Road will have to use the Nolana Loop exit.

These closures are expected to last six months, according to the news release.