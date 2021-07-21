Heavy rain expected Wednesday afternoon in the Rio Grande Valley

Get ready for some heavy afternoon showers.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports an upper level disturbance moving across Texas combined with daytime heating brings the potential for heavy rainfall and minor localized flooding this afternoon, this evening and possibly on Thursday.

The potential for rainfall is today for all of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley with lower coverage Thursday. Areas across portions of central Cameron, western Hidalgo and eastern Starr counties that received 2 to 3.5 inches of rain Tuesday could be more susceptible to flooding, the NWS reports.

There’s a 60 percent chance of heavy rain today and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight. There’s 50 percent chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.

Potential Threats and Impacts

>>Localized rainfall of 2-4 inches in heavy slow moving thunderstorms

>> Minor street flooding, especially across low-lying and poor-draining areas

>> Occasional to frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds up to 50 mph during thunderstorms.



