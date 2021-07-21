Cameron County reports COVID-19 death

A Harlingen man in his 40s has died from COVID-19 related causes, Cameron County Public Health reported Tuesday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,703, the health department said.

Also Tuesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 98 laboratory reports of COVID-19 here, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 43,438.

The new cases include seven children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 23 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 27 people in their 20s, 17 people in their 30s, 14 people in their 50s, five people in their 50s, three people in their 60s and two people on their 70s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, Laguna Heights, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Olmito, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo, San Benito and South Padre Island, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 20 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 40,395.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within the communities. As of Tuesday, 67.23% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 78.74% has received at least one dose. In addition, 81.57% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 89.45% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in a statement.