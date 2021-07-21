Brownsville police arrest man accused in two robberies

Brownsville police arrested a man accused of robbing a local convenience store and trying to rob a bank.

Martin Lee Edwards, 44, was arrested on Tuesday at a local hotel where he was trying to hide from police.

Brownsville police spokesman investigator Martin Sandoval said Edwards walked into the Stripes store, located at 1601 Central Blvd., and handed a note to the clerk asking for money.

Sandoval said that after receiving the money, Edwards then walked over to IBC bank located, at 1623 Central Blvd., where he also asked for money.

Sandoval said Edwards was not able to get any money from the bank and left the scene in a white vehicle.

Brownsville Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Special Investigation Unit and Patrol Division searched the area for Edwards and his vehicle. Police found Edwards hiding out at the Siesta Inn, located at the 2200 block of Central Blvd.

Edwards was taken into custody without incident and is being charged with two counts of robbery.

