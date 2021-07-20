Progreso ex-cop sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting people in custody

McALLEN — A former Progreso police officer will spend the next 30 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting two people he arrested in 2019, including a minor.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane handed down the sentence during a sentencing hearing for Matthew Lee Sepulveda, 26, at the McAllen federal courthouse Tuesday morning.

“I understand this is a significant sentence, but I intend to send a message to anyone,” in law enforcement who similarly uses their authority to commit a crime, Crane said.

“The law enforcement community is embarrassed… by what you did,” he said a moment later.

During a two-day trial in early March, Sepulveda was convicted of violating the civil rights of two young men who had been in his custody when he sexually assaulted them just hours apart in the summer of 2019.

Sepulveda was convicted of arresting a then 20-year-old man identified in court as C.L. and taking him back to the Progreso jail, where Sepulveda performed oral sex on the man. The Monitor does not identify survivors of sexual assault.

Approximately 30 hours later, Sepulveda took a pair of twin brothers — who were 17 years old at the time — into custody, as well. Once at the city jail, Sepulveda performed oral sex on one of the brothers, identified in court as A.A.

Because C.L. was an adult at the time of the assault, Sepulveda’s conviction for violating his civil rights is classified as a misdemeanor. However, because A.A. was a minor at the time, that crime is classified as a felony.

Crane sentenced Sepulveda to 360 months — or 30 years — for his assault of the minor A.A., and 12 months for his assault of C.L. The two sentences will run concurrently.

