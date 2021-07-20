Death report released on woman who crashed SUV into Brownville apartment

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has released a custodial death report pertaining to the death of a 32-year-old woman who died inside the Brownsville City Jail about four hours after she was placed in the holding facility.

The custodial death report was released on Friday.

Brownsville police arrested Veronica Carmona Peranez on June 17 on charges of three counts of abandoning or endangering a child and one count of resisting arrest/search and transportation.

Carmona Peranez was arrested at 6:07 p.m. after her Suburban crashed into the S&F apartment complex. Prior to her arrest, Carmona Peranez was reportedly driving recklessly around city streets and was driving against traffic, the report states.

“The driver side door (was) being open while the vehicle was in motion, the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed and the vehicle swerving nearly crashing into vehicles multiple times. As this took place, callers advised they could see children inside the Suburban.” One of the children managed to get out of the vehicle at 5:52 p.m. A second child got out of the vehicle at 6:01 p.m.

After continuing to drive around various streets, and crashing into another vehicle, Carmona Peranez ended up on the North Frontage where she crashed into multiple fixed objects including the apartment complex, the report states.

According to the report, Carmona Peranez resisted arrest by trying to get out of the backseat of a patrol car where she had been placed. She also resisted being handcuffed and tried to get away from one of the officers, authorities said.

“At that point Mrs. Peranez was escorted to the ground,” where other officers helped get her back on her feet and escort her to the patrol car.

“Mrs. Peranez actively resisted transportation to arriving at city jail by banging her head at least twice on the patrol car partition panel,” the report states. She was placed inside a padded jail cell at the police department at 6:20 p.m.

“At approximately 10:02 p.m., Mrs. Peranez was found unresponsive inside her single padded cell. Brownsville Fire/EMS were requested and they responded to the scene. At approximately 10:17 p.m. Mrs. Peranez was declared decease at the city jail,” the report states.

Autopsy results are pending and the Texas Rangers continue to investigate the woman’s death.

According to the report, it is unknown whether Carmona Peranez’s death was the result of a pre-existing medical condition or if she developed the condition after being booked inside the jail.

The report also states Carmon Peranez appeared to be intoxicated, exhibited mental problems and made suicidal statements.

