COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Hidalgo County; one death reported

Hidalgo County officials reported one COVID-19 death on Tuesday along with 196 new cases as hospitalizations continue to rise.

A Mercedes man in his 70s was the latest reported deceased which raised the total number of COVID-related fatalities in Hidalgo County to 2,928.

Of the new cases, 60 are confirmed, 135 are probable, and one is a suspected case.

They raise the total number of cases to 95,083 of which 61,754 were confirmed cases, 31,064 probable and 2,265 suspected.

Currently, 871 cases are considered active.

Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the county, reaching 111 on Monday, according to a news release issued Tuesday morning.

Of those 111 patients, 41 are being treated in intensive care units.