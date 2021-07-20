Buckner builds Peñitas resident new home

PEÑITAS — Builders from several church groups have gathered to build a home through Buckner Domestic Missions for Peñitas resident Maria Peña.

For the last two months, members of First Baptist Church gathered on Saturday mornings to build the foundation, floor and walls for the home in 8-foot modules.

The center has been helping families in need for the past seven years. This is the fifth home erected and founded by Buckner First Baptist Church.

Peña is grateful for her new home, after losing her husband last June.

“I live on the next street and have lived there for 14 years and had never participated in Buckner,” she said. “I started coming here after my husband passed away, and I have received a lot of help — more than I can even express.”