Rancho Viejo to distribute sandbags

Rancho Viejo will be giving away sandbags to area residents on Wednesday, July 21.

The sandbags are only for Rancho Viejo residents who will be required to show an ID or utility bill for proof of residency.

The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in front of town hall at 3301 Carmen Ave. The city will provide the sandbags and sand, but residents are asked to bring your own shovels.

City officials say the recent rains have made the ground saturated, so the bags are being given as a precaution.

Each household will be given up to eight bags.

Anyone who is elderly or disabled is asked to call Lt. Sam Lucio at (956) 433-6738 or email him at slucio@ranchoviejotexas.com for assistance.