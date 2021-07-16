Hidalgo County to hold online auction of equipment, fleet vehicles

MISSION — Hidalgo County will auction off fleet vehicles, heavy equipment and general merchandise during an online auction Tuesday in Mission.

The bidding will be open to the public and done through AMT Auctions, according to a news release from the county.

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. Monday and ends until the last item is sold.

Those interested in bidding must register at www.amtauctions.com.

An in-person viewing of items up for bid is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Precinct 3 Motor Pool, 8310 W. Mile 7 Road.

However, the Motor Pool is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Face masks are strongly encouraged but not required, and buyers must comply with the CDC guidelines, the Hidalgo County news release said.

According to the document, auctioned items are to be sold “as is” and all sales are final.

Payments of cash and credit will be accepted between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“All funds must be verified before merchandise will be released and you must present a paid invoice prior to removal of any item,” the news release sent out Thursday read. “Non-paying bidders will be permanently banned from all future AMT Auctions.”

For more information, contact AMT Auctions at (210) 376-9267 or amtauctions@gmail.com.

Additionally, interested buyers may also contact the Hidalgo County Purchasing Department’s Fixed Asset Division at (956) 318-2626.