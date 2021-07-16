Hidalgo County reports two COVID-19 related deaths as new cases remain steadily in the hundreds

Hidalgo County reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 102 positive cases of the virus Friday morning, marking a tenth consecutive day of new cases reported in the hundreds.

The two deaths were of a McAllen man in his 70s and a Mercedes woman in her 70s, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,927.

Hidalgo County’s new COVID-19 cases include 21 confirmed, 64 probable and 17 suspected.

The 102 new cases raise the county’s total positive cases to 94,839, of which 61,657 are confirmed cases, 30,919 are probable and 2,263 are suspect.

The majority of cases reported Friday were those of people 19 and under, with a total of 32 cases. Adults in their 30s were the next-highest group reported Friday, with a total of 26 cases. Young adults in their 20s trailed behind with 21 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 97 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 34 in intensive care units. The county also reported 74 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 91,118.

There are 794 net active cases in the county.

As of Friday morning, Hidalgo County has administered 547,226 COVID-19 tests, and 451,610 of those tests were negative.