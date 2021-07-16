CBP seizes $1.3 million in fake Apple AirPods headed for Brownsville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it seized thousands of counterfeit Apple AirPods worth more than one million dollars and all of them were headed to Brownsville.

CBP officers in Cincinnati said on July 7 they inspected five shipments of headsets from China and found 5,000 fake Apple AirPods and 1,372 Apple AirPods Pro. The merchandise was referred to CBP import specialists and seized on July 11 for violation of CBP trademark and copyright codes.

In a news release, the agency said if the headsets had been real they would have had a retail price of more than $1.3 million dollars.

All five shipments were headed to an address in Brownsville.